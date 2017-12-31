COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old undertrial hanged himself at the Coimbatore Central Prison in the wee hours of Saturday, according to prison officials. The deceased, D Ganapathy of Perundurai, had been accused of two-wheeler theft and was remanded only on December 26.

Ganapathy had suffered seizures in the court premises on Tuesday when he was remanded, said a prison official. He was immediately admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and was lodged in the prison only on Thursday, on being released from the hospital.

As he showed breathing problems at the prison, Ganapathy was moved to the prison hospital where he was treated for a day. But in less than two days after coming to the prison, Ganapathy hanged himself with his lungi on a tree near the prison hospital and ended his life.

No suspicious behavioural changes were observed. Nor was a suicide note found. Ganapathy might have ended his life due to frustration and depression, officials said. He was facing two cases of theft under IPC Section 379 at the Kunnathur police station. It was for the first time that he was lodged in the prison.

Prison officials have sent the body of the deceased to CMCM for postmortem. Proceedings under Section 176 (inquiry into the cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure have also been initiated.

Breathing problems

As he showed breathing problems at the prison, Ganapathy was moved to the prison hospital where he was treated for a day.