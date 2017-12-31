COIMBATORE: The State government has constituted committees at the State and district levels to select teachers from government schools for the Dream Teacher Award, given to those using innovative methods of teaching. It has also allotted `19.20 lakh for the award.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan had announced that six teachers would be selected from each of the 32 districts for the award, which would carry a cash component of `10,000. The award would be given from the 2017-18 academic year.

Teachers of government schools who have been making the best use of computers to teach students, excelling in imparting co-curricular activities and participating in school management, would be selected for the award, said a recent circular from the School Education Department.

Committees have been formed at the State and district levels to select the award recipients.

However, the committee is yet to meet. The selection procedure would be decided after they meet and the process speeded up, sources said.

The Director of School Education heads the State-level committee, which includes Joint Director of School Education, Director of Elementary Education, Director of State Council Educational Research and Training and Director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The district-level committee would be headed by the respective Chief Educational Officer.

6 each from 32 districts

Six teachers would be selected from each of the 32 districts for the award, which would carry a cash component of `10,000. The award would be given from the 2017-18 academic year