Superstar Rajinikanth during the announcement of his political entry at Shri raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai on Sunday. (P Jawahar | EPS)

CHENNAI: Tamil film star Rajinikanth has at long last confirmed his political entry and said he would set up a party and contest the next state assembly elections.

"Those who don't go to war will be considered cowards,” the veteran began his speech to a large crowd of fans at the Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai.

Rajinikanth went on to say that democracy was rotting in Tamil Nadu and that the other states of India were laughing at it.

Claiming that he could have entered politics back in 1996, he said he bided his time for more than two decades.

Rajinikanth said he expected his followers to be watchmen who monitor society and ensure that there is no wrongdoing.

"I will just supervise these watchmen," he said.

Rajinikanth also said he would resign in three years if he is unable to perform.