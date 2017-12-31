CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday ended the suspense over his political plan and announced his decision to form a new party on the last day of 2017.

"Those who don't go to war will be considered cowards,” the veteran began his speech to a large crowd of fans at the Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai.

Earlier this week, the actor, while addressing his fans in the Tamil Nadu capital, had announced that he would disclose his political plans on December end.

10:30 am: I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry: Kamal Haasan

9:30 am: He only announced he is entering politics, had no details or documents, he is illiterate. Its only media hype, people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent: Subramanian Swamy, BJP on Rajinikanth

9:13 am: Rajinikanth says will resign in three years if I don't produce results

9:12 am: My politics will be based on spirituality, not on religion or caste: Rajini

9:12 am: I don't want followers, I want 'Watchmen'. The watchmen who will make sure officials do their job. I will just be their supervisor: Rajinikanth

9:11 am: Politics without caste and religion: Rajini

9:10 am: I am peoples representative, says Superstar

9:09 am: "I am not entering politics for post or position. If I wanted it, I would have got it in 1996 itself. The system has to change. Democracy has been corrupted and needs to be cleansed," says Rajini.

9:08 am: Democracy is in bad shape right now, all other states have been making fun of us (Tamil Nadu), I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision now: Rajinikanth

9:06 am: In next assembly elections I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

9:05 am: I will definitely come to politics. I will start my own political party.

9:02 am: People who don't go to war will be called a coward, says Rajini

9:00 am: I am not frightened of politics, I am frightened of media: Rajinikanth

8:57 am: My heart left thanks to my fans for support, says Rajini

8:55 am: Rajinikanth starts his speech

8:50 am: Outside Raghavendra hall, Rajini fans chant slogans hailing him

8:42 am: I will make the announcement after reaching Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam says Rajinikanth (ANI)

8:40 AM: Actor Rajinikanth leaves for Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai's Kodambakkam.

There have been widespread speculations in Tamil Nadu that the superstar would take a plunge into politics very soon.

Rajinikanth's wife Latha had also said it was her husband's decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he takes.

Fellow actor Kamal Haasan has also hinted he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics. Rajinikanth, who is referred as "Thalaivar" or "Ultimate Boss" by his fans, enjoys almost demigod status among his followers.

