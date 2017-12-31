DINDIGUL: Nine people, including three children and six adults were killed and a few were injured in a collision between two buses in the district today, police said.

The victims were passengers of a private bus coming from Palani to Dindigul, they said.

Their vehicle collided head-on with a state transport bus proceeding towards Coimbatore from here.

The mishap occurred at Oddanchatiram, about 30 km from here, police said, adding the exact number of those injured was not known.

Police said two persons were killed on the spot. Four died at the Dindigul government hospital and three persons at Ooddanchattiram government hospital.

They said the toll could go up as some of the injured are in a serious condition.