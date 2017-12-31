Tamil Nadu teenager in RSS camp dies while playing in college
TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: A 15-year-old participant at an RSS camp at a private college near here died in a accident while playing in the college, police said today.
Police said Vijay suffered a head injury while trying to slide down the rail on a staircase in the college on December 28 He died on the way to hospital, they said.
The boy's body was handed over to his parents today.
A total of 60 students participated in the camp, police said.