Melur Judicial Magistrate orders detention of Madurai Collector, Tahsildar for six weeks

The order was delivered after officials fail to comply with directive of issuing patta to two siblings.

Published: 03rd February 2017 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2017 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Melur Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday ordered the detention of Madurai Collector and Melur Tahsildar in civil prison for six weeks for not complying with the court directive of issuing patta for a piece of private land of two siblings.

In their petition, Usain Mohammed and Jawahar Ali said the JM court on December 23, 2014, had directed the Madurai district administration to survey the land at Kottampatti of Melur taluk and issue patta in their names within two months. But, the Collector and Melur Tahsildar failed to comply with the order. Hence, the court should issue a non-bailable warrant against the officials, whose salary should also be seized under Civil Procedure Code, 1908, they prayed.

When the petition was heard, petitioner’s  counsel said  being government officials, the Collector and Tahsildar were deliberately insulting the court for two years without issuing the patta. They did not respond to legal notices given by the petitioners.

Judicial Magistrate N Suresh said the petitioners had filed their original petition, before the court, seeking patta in 2004, but it was dismissed later. So, they moved the Madurai Sub Court I, which, in August 30, 2011, directed the administration to issue  the patta.

This was challenged by the administration before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. However, the HC bench in February 9, 2012, dismissed even the second appeal of the administration and upheld the order of the Sub Court. Hence, the petitioners filed an execution  petition before the JM court, which in turn, on December 23, 2014, directed the administration to issue the patta within two months. Otherwise, the two officials should face action under CPC, court warned.

The judge said even after lapse of several months, the court order was not complied with. Following this, the petitioners filed the present petition, which was taken on file on August 7, 2015. But so far, the administration did not even file its counter to the petition.

Allowing the petition, the judge said since no appeal or no stay of the HC was pending in the matter, the court had decided to take action under CPC. So the Collector and Tahsildar should be kept in civil prison for six weeks and their vehicles should be seized.

