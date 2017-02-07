Home States Tamil Nadu

Party united, says Sasikala after Panneerselvam revolt

O Panneerselvam raised a surprise banner of revolt, alleging that he was forced to resign to pave way for VK Sasikala’s to assume power.

Published: 07th February 2017 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2017 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Speaking at the Jayalalithaa memorial at the Marina beach, where he meditated for a few minutes before addressing the media, Panneerselvam said the spirit of the former minister had prodded him into revealing the truth. | (Romani Agarwal | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Complicating the matters further for the AIADMK leadership, caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam raised a surprise banner of revolt, alleging that he was forced to resign to pave way for party general secretary VK Sasikala’s to assume power. He added that he would continue as the Chief Minister if the people and party cadre wanted him to.

“Someone chosen by the cadre should be the general secretary; one acceptable to the people should be the Chief Minister. It need not be me… I am prepared to stand alone and fight for this, I am ready for it,” he said. It was an unexpected turn of events when Panneerselvam landed unannounced at Jaya’s memorial at 8.50 pm on Tuesday, where he sat on silent samadhi prayer. There was tension building up by the minute as he sat motionless for 50 long minutes before breaking his silence – for the first time ever.

Explaining what transpired since Jayalalithaa’s last days, till the day he resigned, Panneerselvam said he felt humiliated when his own Cabinet members like RB Udhayakumar and ‘Sellur’ K Raju wanted Sasikala to be the Chief Minister. “If it were personal insults, I would have taken it on my stride. However, this insulted the position and the party itself. I was hurt,” he said.

Also Read: O Panneerselvam breaks silence: Full text of speech

Recalling the developments on Sunday, when Sasikala was chosen as the next Chief Minister, Panneerselvam said he went to her Poes Garden residence where all ministers were present. “They said arrangements were on to elect her as the CM. I asked them what the necessity was to do so at this moment… I did not even know about the meeting,” he said. The leaders allegedly pleaded with him to accept the demand. “Because of their pressure, I was forced to resign.”

He recalled the efforts taken by his government, including the relief work during Cyclone Vardah, the initiative to meet Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu to seek drinking water for Chennai, and finally the handling of the jallikattu protests. “This irked [Sasikala] family.”

It is not yet clear how many party MLAs are with Panneerselvam, though his rebellion has attracted cadres and many former leaders who gathered at his residence late into the night. However, it is the party machinery that decides, and that is at present with Sasikala.

Immediately after Panneerselvam’s shock public revolt, ministers and many MLAs rushed to Poes Garden. Soon, the announcement came that he was removed from the party treasurer post. This development has given rise to speculation that the Centre-ruling BJP has a role to play in this episode. That Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who accepted Panneerselvam’s resignation, has not yet chosen to install Sasikala, is seen as the clearest indicator for this.

Also Read: Sasikala, Panneerselvam showdown: What happens next with AIADMK

Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep S Surjewala have already taken to social media to allege a BJP hand in the trouble. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had maintained that Sasikala had to be sworn-in as per Constitutional provisions, commented that no stable government is possible in the event of an infighting.

The next episode on this drama will be clear only after the governor arrives in Chennai. There are rumours that Governor Rao might reach here on Wednesday, though it has not been confirmed yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao VK Sasikala Tamil Nadu Chief Minister RB Udaykumar AIADMK General Secretary resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp