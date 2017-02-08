Panneerselvam at the presser in his residence at green ways road in Chennai. (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

Panneerselvam whose revolt has shaken up the politics in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning invited late CM J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa to join hands with him. He also said that he will withdraw his resignation and prove his majority on the floor, if the need arises. [Will probe Jayalalithaa's death, join forces with Deepa: Panneerselvam]

Addressing the media separately even as the AIADMK MLAs meet at the party headquarters, here are the excerpts from what O Panneerselvam said:

If there arises a situation where I am required to take back my resignation, I will do so.

If the situation arises, we will prove out majority on the floor.

There should be a probe into Jayalalithaa's death, we will form a committee for the same.

I'm not being remote controlled by BJP.

I'm planning to tour the state and talk to people.

I respect Deepa as she is the niece of late CM Jayalalithaa. I request her to join me.

Following OPS, former TN deputy speaker PH Pandian addresses the media, supporting the former.

Pandian says money is the priority for Sasikala's family.

However, Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao continued to stay put in Mumbai with no indication of when he will travel to Chennai.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that BJP was trying to fish in troubled waters of Tamil Nadu "unconstitutionally" and instructing the Governor to not go to the state.

While the crisis found a mention in Rajya Sabha today, the issue was not allowed to be raised.

The leader of opposition MK Stalin sought to order a CBI probe on charges of threatening levelled by Panneerselvam. It is better to respond to charges of TN CM OPS, instead of blaming DMK, MK Stalin told Sasikala.