NEW DELHI: The ongoing power tussle in Tamil Nadu reached the Parliament on Thursday as the Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions for some time.

Proceedings in the lower House of the Parliament got disrupted as AIADMK lawmakers started raising slogans in support of party general secretary V K Sasikala as the next Chief Minister.

This happened during the Question Hour when majority of the AIADMK members present in the House rushed to Well shouting slogans such as 'Save our democracy'.

AIADMK leader in the House, P Venugopal, wanted to raise an issue but was disallowed by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai was seen handing over slips to party parliamentarians who had reached the Well. Some members were seen standing near their seats

Subsequently, the Speaker asked them to raise the issue during Zero Hour and later adjourned the proceedings for nearly 20 minutes till 11:30 hours.

Later before the start of the Zero Hour, the Speaker rejected the notice for adjournment moved by Venugopal saying it is regarding the Governor who is a constitutional authority and the matter cannot be raised in the House.

After the Lower House was adjourned, some Opposition members said the AIADMK members were protesting the alleged delay on part of the Governor to swear in V K Sasikala as the next Chief Minister.

