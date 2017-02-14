HC to decide on ‘missing’ legislators’ fate today

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fate of two ‘missing’ MLAs and the claim and counter-claim of V K Sasikala and O Panneer Selvam on the detention of legislators will be known today (Tuesday), as a division bench of Madras High Court has reserved orders on the Habeas Corpus Petitions seeking to produce M Geetha of Krishnarayapuram and RT Ramachandran of Kunnam constituencies.



The bench of Justices M Jaychandran and T Mathivanan reserved orders on Monday after listening to the elaborate arguments of the counsel for petitioners and the Public Prosecutor (PP). Earlier, PP R Rajarethinam told the bench that revenue and police officials had obtained statements of 119 MLAs, staying at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur.

According to them, they were free and safe and staying there of their own volition. He also produced before the bench a bunch of papers said to be the statements obtained by a team of 11 officials drawn from the revenue and police departments from the two MLAs.



K Balu, counsel for Elavarasan, submitted that many issues relating to the detention of the MLAs were left unattended in the counter. The court has to verify the authenticity of the claims of both the parties.

“We have an apprehension that the PP is misdirected and mis-instructed. He has not brought out the full facts,” he said and added that thousands of rowdy elements were staying in and around the resort and threatening the local people, who in fact had held agitations.

Several reporters were attacked, their cell phones and cameras snatched away by the rowdy elements, yesterday. The counter affidavit is silent on all these aspects. Therefore, the court should appoint a retired judge of this court as an Advocate-Commissioner to visit the place, meet the MLAs and file a report. The court may also appoint an amicus curiae to assist the court, Balu added.



Preetha pointed out the contradictions in the counter, which stated that her client Geetha was staying with her husband, but, according to newspaper reports her husband had complained that his wife was missing.