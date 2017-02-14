Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin keeps cards close to his chest

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the ruling party, the DMK chose to keep its cards close to its chest, as a meeting of its high level committee on Monday discussed strategy for a floor test but did not take any decision.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing turmoil in the ruling party, the DMK chose to keep its cards close to its chest, as a meeting of its high level committee on Monday discussed strategy for a floor test but did not take any decision.


Emerging from the meeting held at Anna Arivalayam here, working president M K Stalin said his party would take a “good decision” when the fight for power reaches the Assembly. “If such a situation (floor test) arises, DMK will take a good decision,” he told reporters.


Facing constant attacks from AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, who blamed the DMK of engineering the revolt by incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and offering him support in the Assembly, Stalin said his party still considered AIADMK “an enemy”.


“As far as AIADMK is considered, it is our enemy. The party now has two clear factions, one led by Sasikala and the other by OPS, but it is still the AIADMK,” Stalin noted.

Top leaders of the party, including general secretary K Anbazhagan, principal secretary Durai Murugan and MP Kanimozhi were present at the meeting. Explaining a resolution adopted at the meeting, Stalin said: “Without wasting any further time, exercising his (Governor’s) powers, action must be taken to establish a stable government.”


Accusing OPS of not being concerned about the woes of the people, he said a fight has been going on for grabbing power between people holed up in Kuvathoor and Greenways Road.


Stalin dismissed as a figment of imagination fears that the current situation could lead horse-trading of Congress legislators.

