Confused silence prevails at Sasikala's Poes Garden house in Chennai

The Poes Garden residence of V K Sasikala, where AIADMK supporters had gathered to show their loyalty, witnessed mood swings.

An AIADMK cadre with photos of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala outside Poes Garden | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Poes Garden residence of V K Sasikala, where AIADMK supporters had gathered to show their loyalty to the party general secretary, witnessed mood swings on Tuesday.

They appeared buoyant ahead of the crucial Supreme Court verdict in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, which could make or break her political ambitions. It was reminiscent of the 2014 judgment day when the Special Court convicted former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Initially, the party cadre was jubilant, assume as they did that Jayalalithaa had been acquitted. However, when news broke that she had been convicted, the mood changed completely.

The situation on Tuesday too was similar, though not as dramatic in 2014. Once the verdict was out, supporters started raising slogans against caretaker CM O Panneerselvam.

There were many who were angry about the fact that those belonging to the OPS camp were distributing sweets and celebrating when their leader, Jayalalithaa, the prime accused in the case, had also been convicted.

Apart from the occasional hoot or cheering when Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao invited Edapaddi K Palanisamy and 10 other lawmakers to meet him, people were silent for the most part and kept asking when “Chinnamma” would return.

Security in Poes Garden too wasn’t tight and neither was there any serious checking. Once DA case convict J Ilavarasi’s son J Vivek and V Divakaran’s son D Jaianand left, party cadre who had gathered outside the house seemed just as confused as everyone else.

In the absence of any direction from the headquarters, most were forced to sit, wait and rely on the media to get information.

