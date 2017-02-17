Two agro department officers get 3-yea jail for Rs 48 irregularity

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: At a time when the tainted are put behind bars for cheating people to the tune of crores of rupees, this one would stand out. Two agriculture department officers, one of them now retired, were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 each for cheating the government of Rs 48.

Pollachi Judicial Magistrate I R Pachiyappan found horticulture officer G Nithyanandham and then field demonstration officer in Pollachi I Subramaniam guilty of cheating the government of Rs 48 by creating fake documents in October 2002. Nithyanandham is still working with the department in Coimbatore.

Under the seed subsidy scheme, the State government had given Rs 48 as a subsidy for one kg of tomato seed. Both the officers had created a fake document in the name of Vijayakumar, a farmer-cum-advocate in Pollachi, and forged a signature.

The issue came to light after Vijayakumar’s name was included in the list of beneficiaries at the Coimbatore horticulture department office notice board.

On learning about this, Vijayakumar lodged a complaint at the Kinathukkadavu Police Station. It was later transferred to Pollachi East Police Station in 2005. The case was under trial at the Pollachi JM-I court since 2005. On Thursday, Magistrate Pachiyappan convicted Nithyanandham and Subramaniam, and sentenced them to three years’ imprisonment, besides slapping a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

Assistant Public Prosecutor M Suresh told Express that the duo’s fraudulent act was not known to their seniors as they both were responsible for receiving the applications from farmers.