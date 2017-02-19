CHENNAI: Condemning DMK MLAs for their acts in the State Assembly on Saturday, Speaker P Dhanapal lamented that he faced the worst humiliation from them during the special session.

In his concluding remarks, the speaker said, “Though I want to forget the unfortunate incidents that took place in the Assembly today, the DMK MLAs have raked it up again by giving wrong information to the media. Since I have been extremely hurt by the attitude of the DMK MLAs, I am forced to pour my heart out here.”

“I deem the acts of the DMK MLAs a drama enacted by them to insult the Arunthathiyar community, the most suppressed section of society, to which I belong. If the DMK MLAs thought that they can check the growth of suppressed communities like Adi Dravida and Scheduled Caste, I am duty bound to oppose it as an individual. I strongly believe that whatever happened to me in the House today is an expression of the thought that no one from the suppressed sections should hold high posts like this, even after 69 years of the country’s Independence.”

The speaker charged the DMK members with coming to the House with a plan to malign the proceedings and they had duly carried out their plan. Since they had given wrong information to the media, he had to counter that in the House, he said.