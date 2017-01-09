Home States Tamil Nadu

Housing sec told to file report on delay in effecting new land Act

It is learnt that the Housing and Urban Development secretary has been directed by the High Court to file a report on the delay in implementing the Act.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government’s delay in framing rules to implement the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, is proving to be a hurdle in taking possession of 6,412 sq m of patta land for the Rs 495.74 crore Mass Rapid Transit System Phase II project from Velachery to St Thomas Mount.

While the government has agreed to pay 80 percent of compensation in line with the Act to the land owners, there was delay in following the Madras High Court order to implement the provisions of the new Act.

The High Court directive on March 16, 2016 said the provisions of the 2013 Act should have been followed in giving compensation.

The court had also asked the State to frame the rules and follow the relevant provisions to appoint an administrator; a commissioner for rehabilitation and resettlement; form a rehabilitation and resettlement committee at the project level; and setting up a national and State monitoring committee for rehabilitation.
The State government issued a GO on February 11, 2011, to acquire the land under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 for the railway line between Velachery to St Thomas Mount under Phase II extension project.

The land price was then fixed at Rs 2,272 a sq ft and sent to the commissioner of land administration and the interim award was announced only on September 2014, when the new Act came into effect. Sources said the consolidated value per sq ft as per the new award worked out to Rs 4,629-5,094 per sq ft, which was higher than earlier award.

