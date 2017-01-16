Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC confirms order favouring SP

The court has upheld a previous order quashing disciplinary proceedings against a SP formerly of Madurai district.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the orders of a single judge quashing disciplinary proceedings against M Manohar, former SP of Madurai district.

Originally, pursuant to a complaint from R Samy, ex-MLA of Melur, with regard to an alleged occurrence on December 29, 2008 against Manohar, who was on the verge of being appointed on promotion to the Indian Police Service (IPS), disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him. Based on the findings of the enquiry officer, a charge-memo was issued against Manohar on September 28, 2013.

Challenging this, Manohar preferred writ petitions and a single judge by an order dated June 1, 2016, quashed the charge-memo on the grounds of inordinate delay in initiation of the disciplinary proceedings, vagueness of the charges, prejudging the criminal case and mala fide motives which were reflected in the timing and the manner in which the disciplinary proceedings were initiated on the verge of Manohar's promotion to IPS. Aggrieved, the DGP and the Home secretary preferred writ appeals to quash the order of the single judge.

After listening to the arguments of advocate M Ravi, the Bench of justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and V Parthiban found that it was a matter of prestige between the complainant Samy and the respondent Manohar, who is presently the SP, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam. The judges directed them to be present in their court on December 1.

When they made their presence as directed, the judges explained the factual position to Samy, who understood the implications of his complaint and being convinced of the present scenario, submitted that he was not inclined to precipitate the matter further.

Under these circumstances, the bench said the writ appeals of the State were not tenable and accordingly, dismissed them as devoid of merits.

The bench also directed the government to issue the no objection certificate (NOC) on the issue relating to the promotion of Manohar to IPS cadre, within 15 days.

