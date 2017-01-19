RAMESWARAM: Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without catch after Sri Lankan

Navy personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 10 mechanised boats off Katchatheevu.

"The fishermen from Rameswaram had put out to sea in 601 mechanised boats yesterday and were fishing near Katchatheevu, when the naval men rounded up 10 boats and snapped the fishing nets and asked the fishermen to return," Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

They also warned them against fishing near Katchatheevu following which all of them returned to the shores early this morning, he said.