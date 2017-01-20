DMK can only protest on Jallikattu, we can find solution: BJP

By PTI

CHENNAI: BJP today said DMK can "only" stage protests on the Jallikattu issue and the ruling party at the Centre alone can find a solution to the vexed issue.

Party's Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Sounderrajan also welcomed Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's announcement that the state would amend the Prevention of Cruelty Act, 1960.

"You can only agitate, we only can find solution which you failed to accomplish while in power," she said referring to Stalin staging a rail roko protest here this morning as his party was a key constituent in UPA during the tenure of which the ban on the bull-taming sport was imposed.

"Hon'ble TN CM assures ordinance on Jallikatttu. Welcome initiative (sic)," she said in a Tweet.

"I appeal to youth volunteers and students agitating for Jallikatttu to call off the agitation on govt's assurances on TN ordinance soon," Sounderrajan said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "assured all support" to Tamil Nadu government's action for conduct of Jallikattu, she added.