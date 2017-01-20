Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK can only protest on Jallikattu, we can find solution: BJP

Party's Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Sounderrajan also welcomed Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's announcement that the state would amend the Prevention of Cruelty Act, 1960.

Published: 20th January 2017 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2017 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mk Stalin at Rail Roko in support of jallikattu at tnagar railway station (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: BJP today said DMK can "only" stage protests on the Jallikattu issue and the ruling party at the Centre alone can find a solution to the vexed issue.

"You can only agitate, we only can find solution which you failed to accomplish while in power," she said referring to Stalin staging a rail roko protest here this morning as his party was a key constituent in UPA during the tenure of which the ban on the bull-taming sport was imposed.

"Hon'ble TN CM assures ordinance on Jallikatttu. Welcome initiative (sic)," she said in a Tweet.

"I appeal to youth volunteers and students agitating for Jallikatttu to call off the agitation on govt's assurances on TN ordinance soon," Sounderrajan said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "assured all support" to Tamil Nadu government's action for conduct of Jallikattu, she added. 

TAGS
DMK BJP Jallikattu

