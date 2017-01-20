Home States Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu: Five developments from today

Here's all the latest developments you need to know about the jallikattu issue. 

Published: 20th January 2017 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2017 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Jallikattu

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

Bringing an end to the stalemate on the Jallikattu issue, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam today announced that an ordinance would be promulgated by his government to bypass the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act). Here are the latest developments on this issue. 

  • SC allows Centre's request not to pass judgment in jallikattu matter for week. AG mentioned the case and sought deferment of jallikattu judgement as Union and TN Govt trying to solve the issue.
  • DMK leader Stalin detained after he led the Rail Roko protests towards Mambalam railway station. Protests turned violent as an EMU was blocked and DMK workers broke police barricades.
  • Simultaneous DMK Rail Roko protests were reported to have been held in Egmore by DMK leader Kanimozhi and in Trichy as well.
  • Crowds continue to swell at Marina as the protests enter day 4.
  • TN CM OPS assured that ordinance on jallikattu will be passed in a day or two. He also requested the protestors at Marina to trust the government.

Also Read: Jallikattu LIVE: DMK's Stalin detained following Rail Roko protests

