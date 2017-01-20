Home States Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu: Ordinance buzz grows as Tamil Nadu youth protests intensify

The passive but relentless sit-in protests are gradually taking more active forms including rail roko in Madurai and Salem on Thursday.

Jallikattu Protest-EPS

Chennai Protesters light up their mobile flash at Marina Beach in the city on Thursday. | (Sunish P Surendran | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Centre unwilling to take the Ordinance route to bypass the restriction on conducting jallikattu as demanded by the State government and protesters, the campaign led by the youth is continuing without an end in sight. Caught in this widening quicksand of protest, the authorities are exploring options including introducing an Ordinance during a special session of the State Assembly.

The passive but relentless sit-in protests are gradually taking more active forms including rail roko in Madurai and Salem on Thursday; the DMK has announced a State-wide rail roko on Friday.

Adding pressure, traders, autorickshaws and taxis, and even education institutions would shut down operations in solidarity with the protest. The actors’ association, one of the soft powers, is also organising a protest during the day.

The fury of the masses was fanned after the emergency visit by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday failed to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promulgate the Ordinance as sought by the protesters and instead asked the State government to proceed.

While there was no official statement from either the Centre or State government, the Prime Minister tweeted from his official account that while he appreciated the cultural significance of jallikattu, the matter was sub-judice. However, the Centre would support the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government in this regard, Modi added in a follow-up tweet.

“Please wait and see; everything will come to a good end,” Panneerselvam told reporters in Delhi after he met the Prime Minister. In a desperate search for a solution to the quagmire that the government has found itself, the Chief Minister and his team have postponed their return.

“He has extended his stay in Delhi to discuss the future course of action with higher officials and legal experts,” sources said.

According to sources, the Union Law Ministry held a meeting in this regard but nothing came out of it.

On Friday, Panneerselvam would meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the matter further.

The AIADMK parliamentarians are planning to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, too, after he returns from Kolkata. Sources added that the Chief Minister might return before that.

It is learnt that the Centre has asked the Advocate General to urge the Supreme Court to give a sense of the draft verdict. However, it remains to be seen if this would bear fruit, as the court refused to entertain it when the matter was raised on Thursday.

