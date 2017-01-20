Sportive outfits from elsewhere show Jallikattu isn’t a Tamil fixation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adding to the fervour of the protests is the love being showered by Andhra Social and Cultural Association and Karnataka Sangha, the two large non-Tamil groups in Chennai, coming out and expressing their solidarity with the protesters.

Although Jallikattu is predominantly an ancient Tamil sport, several villages in Andhra and Karnataka also celebrate it in a different form. The bull-taming is observed as Pasuvula Panduga (cattle festival) in Andhra and is held on the concluding day of the three-day harvest festival of Sankranti (which coincides with Pongal). A small metal plate is tied to the horns of a bull and participants chase it in a bid to take hold of the metal plate.

M Chakravarthy, honorary secretary, Andhra Social and Cultural Association, said Telugu-speaking people in Chennai, whose strength is close to 40 lakh, share the pain and sentiments of Tamils.

“Jallikattu has been in practice for at least last 2,500 years and is an integral part of the rich Tamil culture. People’s sentiments cannot be muffled the way it is being done. It is really heartening to see so many students and youngsters rising for a cause like never before. The association throws its weight behind the protesting students,” he said.

P Narayana Bhat, president, Karnataka Sangha said when people’s sentiments are attached to a tradition, the judiciary should have taken a measured approach.

“Jallikattu could have been allowed with regulations. A similar sport is conducted in some old Mysuru districts. It runs deep into the traditions of southern States. Kannadigas living in Chennai are supporting the ongoing protests.”

Sundar Sri, a student leader in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, said around 400 IIT students have already organized a silent protest before Pongal protesting against the ban on Jallikattu.

“Several non-Tamils in the campus took part in the protest. Now, discussions are on to join the protest being staged in Marina Beach,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai has decided to boycott the proceedings on Friday registering their support.