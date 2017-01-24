Jallikattu to be held at TN's Avaniapuram on Feb 5

By PTI

MADURAI: Jallikattu would be held at Avaniapuram in the district on February 5 in which about 500

bulls would be used, officials said today.

Local village committee officials said they had decided to hold the bull-taming sport on that day in which 300 sportsmen would also take part.

The committee has decided to hold the sport from 8 AM to 3 PM, they said.

Village Committee officials at Alanganallur and Palamedu had already announced that the bull-taming sport would be held at these places on February 1 and 2, respectively.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could not launch the jallikattu event at Alanganallur as planned on Sunday due to locals' protests.