Centre to nix last year’s notification in view of TN's jallikattu law

NEW DELHI: In a fresh boost to Tamil Nadu’s demand to remove all legal hurdles to conducting jallikattu, the Centre on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court and said that it would withdraw its January 2016 notification in view of the recently-passed State law.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that the Centre has decided to withdraw January 6, 2016, notification that allowed the sport while including certain restrictions to protect animal rights. The court told the Attorney General that the concerned bench would take a decision when the matter comes up for consideration.

The submission came days after the Attorney General urged the Supreme Court to defer its verdict in the case by a week, considering the law and order situation in the State. The apex court has reserved its verdict in the case filed by the Animal Welfare Board and PETA against the 2016 notification.

On Monday, The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017, piloted by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, was adopted unanimously by a voice vote in the Assembly after a brief debate and then sent to the President for approval. As many as 70 caveats have been filed in the apex court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation allowing jallikattu come up for consideration.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took Suo Motu cognizance of media reports about the riots after protests in Chennai turned violent on Monday.

The NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu DGP and the Chennai Police Commissioner, while the SHRC directed the DGP to submit a report. A sub-committee will be formed to assess the situation in the riot-affected areas and submit a report to the SHRC within two weeks. The NHRC has also sought a report on police “beating, arresting and damaging private property” within the same timeframe.