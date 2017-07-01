NAGERCOIL: It was a love story that began in God’s Own Country and saw its climax in Kanniyakumari with MLA of Aruvikkara constituency in Kerala K S Sabarinathan and IAS officer Divya S Iyer tying the knot at a temple on Friday.

The wedding, which was held at Kumaraswamy temple at Kumarakovil near Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district, was attended by several Kerala Congress leaders, including former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The MLA-IAS couple entered into wedlock in the presence of families and friends at 9.45 am. Before the function, the bride, who is the sub-collector of Thiruvananthapuram, sang a devotional Tamil song.

Later, speaking to reporters, Divya said that the two families hold special connection with the temple. Divya’s father P S Sesha Iyer, a native of Punaloor in Kollam district and a retired ISRO employee, said that it was the family’s wish to perform the wedding in the Lord Murugan temple.

It’s not just the venue that’s special for Kerala’s ‘power’ couple. June 30 holds a special place in Sabarinathan’s heart and it has proved lucky to him once before. “I won from Aruvikkara Assembly constituency for the first time June 30, 2015. Hence, we decided to tie the knot the same day,” said Sabarinathan.