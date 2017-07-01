CHENNAI: THE life convict, K Chinaya alias Jayaraj, who escaped from Puzhal Central Prison on Thursday finally headed to his house in Valasaravakkam the same night to meet his nine-year-old daughter. He was nabbed by the police team waiting for him.

“When he entered the house, they (policemen) caught him. He said he had no intention to run away, but escaped from prison only to meet his daughter as he was missing her. He wanted to return after meeting his daughter,” said Gowri, Jayaraj’s mother.

Jayaraj was sentenced to life term in prison for killing a person in 2008 during a tiff over property. Jayaraj, who was then 29, had left behind his one-year-old daughter Dharshini and wife when he was sent to prison. Two years ago, his wife died of cancer and Dharshini, who is studying in class V, was taken care of by Jayaraj’s mother Gowri. “He has always been attached to his daughter, and began missing her even more after he lost his wife. Since then, he asks us to visit him often to spend time with his daughter,” Gowri said. Since then Gowri said she would ensure she visited the prison along with the girl at least once a month.

As Jayaraj escaped from prison, the police team reached his house on Thiruvallur Street, Valasaravakkam around 5.45 pm. “Since the policemen said he had escaped, Dharshini was waiting at the door. As he finally knocked on the door at 2.30 am, she was afraid the policemen would get hold of him, but still, she ran looking for her father,” said Gowri with tears welling up. The two cops in mufti immediately nabbed Jayaraj.

“On Thursday, around seven inmates from Puzhal Prison 1 were taken for gardening to the jail’s superintendent Jayaraman’s house which is right behind the prison compound. At around 4.30 pm, Jayaraj scaled up a six-feet wall and managed to escape in an autorickshaw,” said a police source.



Another police officer said Jayaraj had first visited his sister’s house at Poonamallee before heading home in Valasaravakkam. “We are enquiring how he managed to travel,” the officer said.

The neighbours at Thiruvallur Street referred to Chinaya as ‘Jayaraj Anna’ and said he was a friendly person.

“He has been residing in the locality for more than 10 years. He along with two of his brothers own a garment store and a housing building attached right behind it. The rent from his house is used for his daughter’s education,” said a convict’s relative seeking anonymity.

“Based on the previous conduct of the inmate, a few of them are allowed to do gardening outside the prison as part of the rehabilitation programme. Jayaraj was one such inmate, but the urge to meet his daughter blinded him. Inmates are prone to depression and are engaged in various activities inside the prison which help them overcome such emotions,” said C Sylendra Babu, ADGP (Prisons).