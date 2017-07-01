CHENNAI: The fees for government quota seats in undergraduate engineering courses for the 2017-18 academic year have gone up by Rs 10,000 after the fee fixation committee heeded to requests from managements of self-financing professional colleges.

The committee headed by Justice NV Balasubramanian revised the fee under government quota for accredited courses to Rs 55,000 and for non-accredited courses to Rs 50,000.



The fees for management quota seats have also been hiked by Rs 17,000 for accredited courses and Rs 15,000 for non-accredited courses. The fees now are Rs 87,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively.

The hike came after the committee considered the proposals and requests submitted from the institutions, said a press statement from the panel, which functions under the Directorate of Technical Education.

Giving details about fee revision, the statement said that the last revision was done five years ago, from the academic year 2012-13, when fee under government quota was fixed at Rs 45,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively for accredited and non-accredited courses.

Speaking to Express, Director of Technical Education Rajendra Ratnoo said self-financing institutions have been seeking a hike, as the number of students taking up engineering is going down.



“Depending on the quality of faculty, overall manpower, laboratory, and library, we decide the fees for the institutions. The colleges have been raising faculty issues and the decreasing number of students every year. So, all these conditions were taken into account before increasing the fee,” he said.