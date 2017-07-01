CHENNAI: Both factions of the AIADMK on Saturday reaffirmed their support to NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind when he met the leaders of factions at different places in the city.

Both groups had put up posters welcoming Kovind who met Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam at different venues. Hailing the achievements of Kovind, Chief Minister Palaniswami said his party would ensure his victory by a huge margin.

Like Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, too, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought his support even before the presidential election was notified. “Though his victory is a certainty, the NDA candidate has come to us seeking support and this shows his political decency.”

Detailing the friendship that late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa shared with Prime Minister Modi, Panneerselvam said, “Because we have understood the deep friendship between the two leaders, we are extending our support to the BJP candidate now. Had Amma been alive today, she would have definitely supported Kovind.”

Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan, a former Swayamsevak who had held key posts in BJP before joining the AIADMK 17 years ago, recalled Kovind’s credentials and the posts held by him in the past.

BJP national secretary Muralidhar Rao, who spoke at both meetings, started with a Tamil sentence hailing Jayalalithaa, and said she would have been happy about the decision taken by her party.

Speaking at both meetings, Kovind recalled the past Presidents from Tamil Nadu and their services to the nation. “I assure that I will uphold the highest esteem of the prestigious office. I appeal to all members of the presidential electoral college to support my candidature.”

At Kalaivanar Arangam, Kovind recalled that it was Palaniswami who had first declared his party’s support to him and thanked him for the same.

Union Health Minister Nadda, State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mangalore MP Naren Kumar Kateel and other BJP leaders accompanied Kovind to both meetings. Meanwhile, AINRC leader N Rangaswamy called on Kovind and later announced his party’s support to him.