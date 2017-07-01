THANJAVUR: ONGC officials are taking steps to plug a leak in its pipeline that led to a protest by local people at Kathiramangalam prompting a lathicharge by police to disperse the crowd.

ONGC personnel are working on a war-footing to arrest the leak in the pipeline in the area, ONGC sources said today.

Police said nine persons, hailing from Kathiramangalam, were arrested today in connection with the violence during the protest yesterday. They have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, they added.

Police are maintaining tight vigil to prevent any untoward incidents. The protest against the "leak" in an ONGC pipe turned violent as locals and activists clashed with police officials, prompting them to lathicharge the protestors which left several persons, including two policemen, injured.