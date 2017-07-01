Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handing over a shield of appreciation during the MGR centenary function in Madurai on Friday | k k sundar

MADURAI: Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami has urged the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party cadre to maintain unity among themselves and work with tolerance.



In his speech on the occasion of ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. MGR Centenary function’ that started on Friday, EPS said, the party cadre should keep the advice rendered in the past by MGR and Jayalalithaa close to their heart. The Chief Minister elucidated his point with a short story of Akbar and Birbal.

Palaniswami stressed that one should keep his tongue (words) in his control.

“Both good and bad things will come out from one’s tongue. The party men should keep low while speaking. They should start working for the upliftment of the party,” he said.

EPS pointed out, it was the wish of their party’s supremo Jayalalithaa to celebrate the centenary function of her mentor MGR in a grand style throughout the State.

Chief Minster Edappadi Palaniswami, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai, TN Assembly Speaker Dhanapal and 30 ministers participated in the function held at Amma Thidal near Pandi Kovil Ring Road.

Hailing the late leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa, CM Palaniswami said, the schemes introduced by them were always focussed on laymen.



Speaking at the function, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai and State Assembly Speaker Dhanapal recalled their days with MGR.

Prizes were distributed to college as well as school students who participated in various cultural programmes as part of the centenary celebrations.



Die-hard TTV supporter participates in celebrations

TTV Dhinakaran’s loyalist Thanga Tamilselvan, MLA of Aundipatti participated in the centenary celebrations.

Talking to media persons, he said, the centenary celebrations did not seem like a government function. Further, he said, he was not aware whether the invitation was sent to TTV Dhinakaran.