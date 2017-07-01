CHENNAI: The usually overcrowded Koyambedu market presented a lonely and unattended picture on Friday due to soaring prices of vegetables.



With the State already facing a shortage of rainfall and poor cultivation, vegetable prices shot up. After remaining stable till a few weeks ago, tomato prices rapidly increased at Rs 50 per kg in the wholesale markets. Vendors purchase a 25-kg tomato case for Rs 600 and sell native tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg. Tomatoes of higher quality are sold at Rs 50 a kg.

However, retailers who buy the same case at Rs 600, sell tomatoes at Rs 65 a kg at Anna Nagar and Kilpauk. “The price is high for the past two days. It was at Rs 24 a kg and now it has reached Rs 56. “I have cut down on the quantity,” says V Nagalakshmi.

“Supply is less. As tomatoes come from Andhra and Karnataka, the climate there also matters to cultivate crops. Excess rain or heat, both can damage the growth of tomato plants,” says Ambedkar V, a vendor.



Wholesale markets at Porur and Kilpauk were closed on Friday and those that were open wore a deserted look. With tomato prices on the high, the wholesale price of onion seemed decent. It was sold at Rs 13 a kg in wholesale and Rs 20 a kg in retail.

Some retail shops at Anna Nagar sold onion at Rs 80 a kg.

“Onions and potatoes are being sold at Rs 20 a kg. But Rs 80 is too expensive”, says Arjun.V, a wholesaler.