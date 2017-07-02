CHENNAI: The city-based Court of the State Commissioner for the Differently-Abled, constituted under Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, has directed Southern Railway, differently- abled persons and other stake-holders to convene a joint meeting to discuss the issues relating to provision of reasonable accommodation for differently-abled in trains where Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) type SLRD coaches are not available, especially in Pandyan and Rockfort Expresses, temporarily.

The meeting should be held on or before July 9, said Ashish Kumar, State Commissioner for the special court while passing interim orders on a petition from TMN Deepak Nathan, founder-president of December 3rd Movement, on June 22.

When the matter came up on June 19 last, counsel for Southern Railway filed an affidavit stating that the Railway Board had sanctioned the manufacture of LHB type SLRD coaches for attachment in LHB rakes. Production of these coaches with portion for the differently-abled will be taken up during 2017-18 in its units at ICF and RCF, it added.

However, petitioner’s counsel told the Commissioner that the solution proposed would take a long time and hence, there is a need for temporary measures for providing reasonable accommodation for differently-abled passengers in the two trains. Petitioner also offered to give suggestions or ideas on the issue.

The Commissioner gave the direction to hold the joint meeting on or before July 9 and submit a detailed action plan to the court on the provisions proposed to be made by Southern Railway, till a permanent solution of providing LHB type SLRD coaches in the two trains, are provided.

The matter will be taken up again on July 10.