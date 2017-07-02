CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be compensated for the loss of revenue due to implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) with the Centre paying 14 per cent of the annual revenue earned.

Addressing a press conference, Finance minister D Jayakumar, flanked by Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act Minister K C Veeramani and commercial taxes department Additional chief secretary C Chandramouli, said taking the revenue earned during 2015-16 base year, a total of 14 per cent compensation has been fixed by the Centre.

The 14 per cent compensation will be provided every two months for the next five years. “This compensation is a constitutional guarantee as such the State will be getting it regularly,” the finance minister said. Interestingly, under the Central Sales Tax (CST) regime, the State was yet to be paid `3,000 crore dues. “The money was then given from the consolidated fund but under the new act, it is a constitutional obligation on the part of centre. The interests of the State is protected,” said Jayakumar.

He said that Tamil Nadu will not be facing any loss as apart from being a manufacturing State, it is also one of the largest consumption States. “Most of the items which were exempted from the tax have now been brought under the tax base,” the minister said.

He also said petroleum and alcoholic products were protected and will not come under GST purview. Urging people not to fear GST, he said the new tax regime will be beneficial when compared to the old tax regime which had embedded taxes.

He further added that the State is planning to conduct 650 workshops at every level in all commercial taxes districts.

Help desks have been set up in each assessment circle and facilitation centre in commercial taxes district for providing assistance to tax payers. GSTN toll free helpline 18001036751.

On Kirana stores, Chandramouli said all stores earning a profit of above `25 lakh will come under the tax bracket. He said of the 6.5 lakh dealers, 93 per cent have migrated to GST network. “We have provided them with provisional IDs. We also have got 1,250 new applications,” he added.