CHENNAI: The Madras high court has directed the Fisheries department to allot shops to fishermen in the newly-constructed building at Kasimedu immediately so that they can go ahead with their avocation without any hindrance.

Justice M Duraiswamy gave the direction on June 29 after vacating the interim stay order issued earlier. While admitting a writ petition, the judge had ordered the maintenance of status-quo in the matter of shifting of the fish market.

Aggrieved, the department filed the present petition to vacate the stay. It contended that the new fish market, constructed at a cost of `96.06 crore has all modern facilities and amenities and it should not be kept idle. The judge said it was open to the petitioners too, to do their business activities in the existing fish market till the disposal of the petition.

The judge also made it clear that the petitioners should not interfere with the business activities in the new fish market complex.