VELLORE: The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) led to a minefield of confusion among the railway employees, especially the travel ticket examiners, on Saturday.

The examiners were directed to issue receipts for on board upgradation, and fining ticket-less travellers.

The 4.5 per cent service tax levied as per the Railway Board directive for AC classes would increase to 5 per cent with the implementation of GST, slightly raising the ticket fares. The GST will be applicable to all railway services and penalties that carry service tax.

On the first day of GST, while carrying out inspections on Chennai-Chengalpattu, Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai Beach-Velachery sections, the examiners issued penalty receipts in the revised format to ticket-less travellers.

For instance, a ticket-less passenger travelling between Chengalpattu and Pallavaram in EMU first class was charged `420. This includes `150 actual fare, `250 penalty and `20 towards the GST. However, it is learnt that the GST won’t apply to second class passengers.

“Though GST is not imposed on second class and sleeper class, excess fare receipts (EFR) and penalties collected from all passengers were issued in the same way,” said an examiner on suburban train.

“One of the Board orders say the penalty receipt will be considered as tax invoice certificate,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official from the Southern Railway said that a clarification was issued in the afternoon that the examiners should not collect GST from second class ticket-less travellers.

Many examiners were at sea over calculating the EFR for those passengers who upgraded their travel on board.

The total fare has been rounded up to avoid decimals after calculating the GST, they added.