CHENNAI: A Japanese citizen, working as a top official in an Indo-Japanese joint venture company, suffered knife injury after he was attacked by a motorbike-borne person who made away with his mobile phone inside Sipcot Industrial Estate at Irungattukottai on Saturday.

Nori Kuwaoka, who was on the board of directors of Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Limited, that produces gaskets for automobiles, was attacked when he went out from the factory for a walk after lunch around 3 pm.

The assailant came on a bike and asked Kuwaoka to give his mobile phone. When he refused, the man slashed his left hand with a knife and escaped with the mobile,” said a company spokesperson. “The injury is extremely deep, his artery has been cut. But, he somehow managed to return to the factory premises, by which time he suffered heavy blood loss. We immediately took him to Saveetha Medical College and Hospital where he is underwent surgery,” he added.

Kancheepuram district police superintendent Santosh Hadimani had rushed to the spot. While officials remained tight-lipped, a senior police officer confirmed the incident.

Kuwaoka has been working at the company for the last one year. His family is in Japan. “The company’s Japanese board is approaching the Japanese Consulate. It is a serious issue,” said the spokesperson.