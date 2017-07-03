THOOTHUKUDI : Environmental activists are up in arms against private sea food companies for allegedly polluting the Upparu stream, which drains into the Gulf of Mannar. They have urged authorities concerned to take severe action against these companies.

According to sources, the companies are present along the banks and they discharge untreated effluents into a jungle stream, known as Upparu stream, which flows through Pudurpandiapuram, Mapilaiyoorani, T Saveriyarpuram and Gomezpuram before draining into the Gulf of Mannar at Vellapatti Beach. The discharge gets released into the water body from pre-processing units of the companies situated at Gomezpuram, sources added.

With the release of effluents, the water in the stream has turned pink.

According to David Joseph, a resident of Gomezpuram, "These areas have large presence of salt pans and houses. The Upparu stream mainly drains the flood waters into the sea. Besides, many salt pan owners sink borewells on its bank for their water needs since it has the salt degree which they expect." He added that when industrial effluents are discharged into the water body, it can possibly contaminate the salt production as well.

The activists claim that water cannot be used for domestic consumption. Moreover, it can also contaminate the ground water resources. The salt pans will also be hit, they said and appealed the district administration put an end to the release of industrial waste into water bodies. Krishnamoorthi, an activist, said, "The pollution of the water body violates the norms of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification enshrined in 2011. While enacting the CRZ, the Central government had insisted the district administration to not discharge industrial effluents and sewage into the sea."

“The seafood exporters unscrupulously release untreated effluents into the stream, but the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) remains silent on the issues.Claiming that industrial pollution devastates the natural wealth of land, air and locally the Gulf of Mannar, social activist and Aam Aadmi Party co-coordinator V Gunaselan told Express, "The Collector must visit the areas and take immediate steps to stop pollution of the waterbodies.

Also, the administration should ensure compatible discharge treatment plants are in place at these sea food processing companies and that norms are strictly implemented in order to protect the land and Gulf of Mannar biosphere." Gulf of Mannar is one of Asia's most naturally rich coastal regions with its large presence of coral reefs.

One of Asia’s richest marine biospheres

