CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Union Ministries of Water Resources and Environment not to give approval for the detailed project report (DPR) sent by Karnataka government for building dams at Mekedatu and Rasimanal across the Cauvery.

While Ramadoss said Karnataka had provided wrong information in its report that the dam at Mekedatu was aimed at providing water to Tamil Nadu, Vaiko charged that the neighbouring State had made this fresh move only after a ‘signal’ from the BJP.

In a statement here, Ramadoss said Karnataka had claimed that only by building a dam across Mekedatu, water could be provided to Tamil Nadu as per the final verdict of the Cauvery Tribunal. Karnataka also said that the water to be drawn from this new dam (16.1 tmc) for drinking water purposes would be well within the quantum of water apportioned to Karnataka in the final award, he said and added that false assurance was given to deceive Centre and Tamil Nadu.

Ramadoss recalled that Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti had gone on record that her ministry would consider any request from Karnataka for buidling a dam across Cauvery only if it got a ‘no objection’ from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. “Now, the present DPR sent by Karnataka does not have any approval from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Centre should reject it,” he said and urged the Tamil Nadu government to thwart the designs of Karnataka.

Vaiko, in his statement said, if Karnataka accomplished building of dams across, then 12 lakh acres in the delta districts in Tamil Nadu would become wastelands. The Centre should not accord its approval for DPR sent by Karnataka for building dams across Cauvery and should immediately form the Cauvery Management Board to implement the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.