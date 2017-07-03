VELLORE : They spend at least 15 hours a day in front of the Mathagukathamman Temple on the banks of Mahendrawadi Lake near Banavaram, in the hope that their child would be returned. It was right in front of this temple that their dreams came crashing down around them. Their 15-month-old son was kidnapped from there 43 days ago.Seeing their plight, many devotees from nearby villages who visit the temple now offer special prayers to locate the child.

Though a complaint has been launched, the police have not made much headway in the case.

“It has been 42 days since we slept properly. We wake up around 4 am and come to the temple. Besides spending two hours a day at Banavaram Police Station, we wait in front of the temple till 8.30 pm hoping that some person will come and drop our child at the temple,” said M Sathiyaraj (29), a welder whose child was kidnapped on May 25.

Sathiyaraj of Siruvalayam near Banavaram married his relative M Bhuvaneshwari (25) of Keezhkalathur village near Mahendrawadi two years ago and started living in Padappai near Chennai.

On May 25, on new moon day (Amavasai), Sathiyaraj and his wife along with their 15-month-old baby Sudarsan had visited Mathagukathamman Temple.Around 9 pm, after offering prayers during the special pooja the couple slept in the temple complex along with hundreds of villagers. The villagers believe that if they stay a night in the temple during new moon, their prayers will be fulfilled.

Around 11.30 pm, when Bhuvaneshwari woke up suddenly she noticed that her child who was sleeping with her was missing. She immediately alerted her husband.

The couple searched for the child for several hours and reported the loss at Banavaram Police Station.

“Three times power went off while we were in the temple complex. We are even scared to think that the child has been kidnapped for human sacrifice as he was a first born baby boy. But police do not show any interest in the case,” said Bhuvaneswari.

Police could not identify suspects even after 40 days as all the five CCTV cameras installed on the adjoining roads of the temple had stopped working several months ago. When contacted, Banavaram Police Inspector Mahalingam said that based on the couple’s statement they interrogated a transgender (Sumi alias Subaramani) and others. However, Sumi committed suicide the next day. “We are retrieving the cell phone records. Soon, we will find the child,” he said confidently. The couple did not return to Chennai and has been staying with their relative in Keezhkalathur.

“A few days ago, Tirupati Police traced a nine-month-old baby stolen from Tirupati Temple, and arrested a couple near Namakkal within 20 days. Banavaram Police should take serious measures to find the baby,” said a relative Munirathanam.The relatives displayed posters promising to pay Rs 1 lakh by pledging their land if anyone shared the whereabouts of the infant boy.