CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made a slew of announcements under Rule 110 of the Assembly for the rural development and municipal administration departments on Monday, including construction of 24.69 lakh individual household toilets at an estimated cost of Rs 3,178 crore and provision of Rs 7,000 crore as loans to women self-help groups (SHG).

Stating that 3,500 km stretch of rural roads in Tamil Nadu would be upgraded at an expenditure of Rs 800 crore during the current financial year, the chief minister added that under the second phase of Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme, 25 overbridges and 2,659 km length of rural roads would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,254 crore.

As many as 1,000 buildings would be constructed for self-help federations in rural areas at a total cost of Rs 600 crore. Under the Total Sanitation Project and Swachh Bharat Mission, 26.49 lakh individual household toilets would be constructed during the current year at a cost of Rs 3,178 crore.

With a view to improve the implementation of the solid waste management scheme in all village panchayats and to modernise the removal of waste, Rs 500 crore would be allotted to buy dustbins (Rs 200 crore), battery operated handcarts (Rs 200 crore) and tricycles/handcarts (Rs 100 crore) for corporations, municipalities and town panchayats, village panchayats and village panchayats located near hilly areas.

Recalling that during the past six years, Rs 32,848 crore had been sanctioned as loans to the members of women SHGs in the State, the chief minister said Rs 7,000 crore would be provided as loan to these groups during the current year.

A new underground sewerage project would be implemented in Sathuvachari, Alamelmangapuram and Gunavattam that had been merged with Vellore Corporation at an expenditure of Rs 343.69 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. This would benefit 2.62 lakh people in the area.

Similarly, an underground sewerage project would be implemented in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur areas merged with Coimbatore municipality at a cost of Rs 442 crore. This would benefit 2.58 lakh persons. Similar projects would be implemented in Ponmalai and Abhisekhapuram in Tiruchy (Rs 325 crore), and in areas merged with Tirunelveli Corporation (Rs 326 crore).

Palaniswami also said following the successful renovation of Adyar estuary and nearby areas at a cost of Rs 358 crore, the 42 km stretch between the beginning of Adyar river and estuary would be renovated at an expenditure of Rs 555.46 crore.

New Mahabs bus stand

A new bus stand at Mahabs in 6.79 acres at a cost of D10 crore. This will serve as a junction for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kalpakkam and Puducherry tourists to Mahabalipuram

Detailed Project Report to be prepared for extending the foot over bridge that connects Egmore railway station and Poonamallee High Road. Similar DPR will be prepared for setting up of foot over bridge for connecting VOC Nagar railway station and IOC bus stand

Redevelopment plans will be drawn for improving the living environment in areas like George Town, Triplicane and Purasawalkam

Complete fire protection management plan being prepared for key commercial areas in Chennai Metropolis Area

Detailed transport improvement cum management plan is being prepared for Koyambedu complex and the adjoining areas