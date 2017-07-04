PUDUCHERRY: BJP Puducherry unit president V Saminathan, who secured only 1,509 votes to the winning candidate’s 12,144 votes in the last Assembly election, is set to become an MLA after the Union Home Ministry appointed three BJP men as nominated members to the territorial Assembly, bypassing the elected Congress government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Along with Saminathan, the panel of names that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi forwarded to the Centre includes party treasurer KG Shankar and a sympathiser, S Selvaganapathy.

“The Central government may nominate not more than three persons, not being persons in the service of government, to be members of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory,” says Sub Section (3) of Section 3 of the Union Territory Act, 1963. In the absence of clear-cut guidelines, the convention that evolved made it the prerogative of the elected government to recommend a panel to the Union Home Ministry, who would then be appointed though the LG, based on orders from the Centre.

But breaking this convention, the elected government does not figure in the nomination and appointment this time, in a move that has already caused an uproar in the political circles. After assuming power a year ago, the Narayanasamy government hadn’t recommended a panel due to differences with Bedi and the Centre, besides the party’s dilemma in deciding the names.

This is not BJP’s first attempt at gaining backdoor entry into the territorial assembly. In 2001, when the party was in power at the Centre, it made moves to appoint three nominated MLAs based on the panel recommended by the then Lt Governor Rajani Rai. This effort to bypass the then Congress government led by P Shanmugham did not finally materialise.

However, this time, the orders have been already been issued and sent to Puducherry government, sources said.Saminathan had contested the last two elections from Lawspet constituency and lost deposits. In the 2016 poll, he polled only 1,509 votes, while the winner, V P Sivakozhundhu, received over 1.21 lakh.

BJP treasurer Shankar is an industrialist who owns units at Mettupalayam in Puducherry and at Thoothukudi. Selvaganapathy, a party sympathiser, is an educationist running higher secondary and high schools, and a B Ed college at Lawspet and Iyankuttipalayam, respectively.

Once these three take oath of office, the strength of the House would rise to 33. Now, the ruling Congress has 15 members, and has the support of ally DMK who has seven members, and an independent. The opposition bench consists of principal opposition All India NR Congress with eight members, and the AIADMK that has four — the latter have strongly opposed L-G Bedi on matters including nomination of members.

So far, nominated MLAs have been appointed six times — 1985, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2006 and 2011. With no clarity in rules in appointment, these were persons chosen by the ruling government to inflate its strength and also to fulfil political commitments.Saminathan said the appointment would help in developing the BJP in the Union Territory, while other parties, including DMK, AIADMK, and CPI have termed it undemocratic. Meanwhile, Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan, who filed a petition before the Madras High Court, is trying to get a stay order.

The chosen ones

