CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area is set to become the biggest in the country, after the Tamil Nadu government gave its nod to amalgamate the neighbouring districts, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, and Arakkonam taluk in Vellore, to form an 8,878 square km megapolis.

As first reported by Express 23 months ago, the urban planning authorities first mooted the creation of a planning area that would encompass the suburban, peri-urban and even the extended areas so as to regulate growth.

By bringing these areas under comprehensive planning guidelines, the concentration of population in the core city area would reduce and quality infrastructure could be developed in these areas before development there hits it at breakneck speed.

“This measure would ensure integrated urbanisation in the extended planning area and would ensure uniform growth. For this purpose, the new areas poised for economic growth would be selected and a Strategic Regional Plan (SRP) will be prepared,” said Housing and Urban Development Minister ‘Udumalai’ K Radhakrishnan, discussing the demands for grants for his department in the State Assembly on Monday.