CHENNAI: A nearly 400-year-old emerald idol was recovered and two persons arrested on Monday, more than a week after it was stolen from the Suyambeeswarar Temple in Thiruporur. Search is on for one more person.

Arun (31) and Ramesh (26) were nabbed from Mannargudi in Thiruvallur district, after the police traced the details of the motorcycle recovered from the temple. The bikes were left behind by the men after a failed bid to steal the idol a few days before the actual theft.

Police said the idol theft complaint was lodged by T Anand on June 24. Previously, on June 6, locals had spotted the same men trying to steal the idol. “However, they managed to escape, leaving behind their motorcycles. As they had kept the documents in the motorcycles itself, we identified the suspects and arrested them,” said a senior police officer.

The investigation officer said the men were not sure whether the idol was of emerald make and were looking for a person to confirm it when the police team nabbed them.

“Arun has two petty cases registered against him, while Ramesh has a mobile snatching case registered against him,” said the officer.

Arun, a diploma holder, works as a hotel supervisor in Mannargudi, while Ramesh is a daily labourer.