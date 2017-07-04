CHENNAI: On the first day of the indefinite strike called by the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners Association (TNTOA), a large number of movie-lovers returned disappointed on Monday. Many had assumed their mobile booking apps were jammed while some were unaware of the decision.

“We tried to book tickets online. The apps led us nowhere. So, we thought there are some server traffic issues and came directly to check it out. The shutdown is disappointing,” said Samuel who came to Sathyam Cinemas in Royapettah with his wife to see a movie. Sathyam Cinemas shut all six screens and locked their gates on Monday.

Apps like ‘Book My Show’ and ‘PVR Cinemas’ could not load the Chennai webpages. ‘SPI Cinemas’, the Sathyam app, kept buffering. “This floor is no longer accessible to anybody, including the media,” said a mall security person, to journalists waiting to meet the PVR theatre manager in Ampa Skywalk. He made sure that all press people got on the elevator and strictly instructed the operator to not press the button for the fourth floor. The multiplex has stopped shows on all seven screens.

Over 160-plus multiplex screens across the State stopped their shows in protest. Among 1,546 registered theatres in Tamil Nadu, at least 1100 theatres that are active went on a strike to comply with the decision to oppose the overall tax levy of 58%, according to a source.The move to stop the movie shows came in the aftermath of roll out of Goods & Service Tax (GST).

“Show ledhu (no show)?” asked a young man in disappointment who came to Casino Theatre to watch “Duvvada Jagannadham’ starring his favourite Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The maintenance staff nodded their heads at him sidewards. “We encounter a loss of up to `100,000 per day when we do not play movies,” said Daniel Sukumar, manager of Casino Theatres.

Established in 1941, the oldest surviving standalone theatre screens mostly Telugu and English movies. Other old standalone theatres like Maharani, Mahalakshmi and Bhaarath went on a strike on Monday. Many standalone theatres charge their tickets up to `85 (First Class) which will fall under the category of levy of 18% of GST.

The security guards at the gates of standalone theatres had a long hard day explaining to hundreds of shell-shocked visitors about the theatre strike. Many of the regulars are a B-class audience. “The craze of the public over cinema never died through the ages. The theatres survived the scare of piracy and online leaks because there is nothing like seeing a movie on a big screen. We are sacrificing our profits to protest the danger of loss of customers in the long run due to the tax levy,” said A Maariyappan, manager of Albert Theatre, which screened its first movie in 1984.

The 33-year-old theatre never went on a full day strike against an issue until it took the toughest call in its history. “Our loss today is `350,000. I hope the government considers our requests, so we can reopen the screens by tonight,” Maariyappan added.

It has been learnt that Abirami Ramanathan and R Pannerselvam, the representatives of TNTOA, are still in talks with the State government.