CHENNAI: Justifying police action on local protesters at Kathiramangalam on Friday, Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami told the House that normalcy has returned to the village following security arrangements.

“The police had to use mild force to disperse the people from the village who pelted stones and engaged in violence,” he said, replying to a special mention on the issue raised by the DMK and the Congress.

When ONGC, revenue and police officials were rushing to an arid land where a leak was reported in the pipeline, around 150 persons staged a road blockade, thus preventing the officials from reaching the place. They demanded the Collector visit the place. They also put hay kept nearby on fire and pelted stones on the police. In the attack, a sub-inspector, two constables and a villager suffered injuries. A police vehicle also got damaged, he said.

Tracing the origin, Palaniswami said the ONGC had been extracting crude oil from the land given by the villagers on lease since June 1, 2001. When ONGC personnel went there on May 18 for carrying out maintenance works, the people mistook that they were going to do preliminary works for extracting methane and staged a protest. Talks between Kumbakonam sub-collector, ONGC officials and the people held on May 25, 27 and 31 failed.

Leader of Opposition M K Stalin, in a statement, took exception to the contention of the CM that normalcy had returned to Kathiramangalam. “It is nothing but an effort to cover up the real situation,” he said and added that activists like Jayaraman and others should be released. Besides, action should be taken against the Collector who was responsible for the developments there.