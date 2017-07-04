CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a direction to suspend the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, following the alleged corruption charges raised against Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami.

Social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy, who is the petitioner, alleged that a bribe amount in the `2 to `6 crore range was offered by the CM and his aides to legislators, ahead of the February 18 trust vote.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar dismissed the PIL stating that the petitioner did not reveal the source of information. On Ramaswamy’s claim that bribe was offered to MLAs when they were taken in a bus to Koovathur, the Bench said he was not an MLA and was obviously not in the bus.