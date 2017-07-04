CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State government not to use the photographs of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in its advertisements in any media.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, before which the PIL from activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy came up for hearing on Monday, directed the authorities to file counter affidavit within three weeks and rejoinder if any, within two weeks thereafter and posted the case to August 28.

The petitioner said Jayalalithaa was an accused in the criminal cases before the Supreme Court. Therefore, the government cannot issue advertisements regarding its schemes and achievements in daily newspapers with the photograph of Jayalalithaa.