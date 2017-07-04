CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammad Abdul Ali urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the confidence of Dalits and Muslims in India by ensuring immediate stoppage of violence in the name of cow protection and protect the lives of innocents, irrespective of caste, creed or religion on Sunday.

The Prince, while hosting Ramzan-Eid-Ul-Fitr, said he welcomed the Prime Minister’s response (‘killing of people in the name of gau bhakti is not acceptable and this is not something, which Mahatma Gandhi would have approved of’). The Prince also called upon the Prime Minister to go beyond expressing disapproval by taking concrete steps against the culprits.

Two former Governors of Orissa and West Bengal, MM Rajendran and Gopal Krishna Gandhi, respectively, spoke on the occasion and extended their Eid greetings.