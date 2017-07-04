PUDUCHERRY: Three persons, nominated by the Centre, were tonight sworn in as members of the Puducherry assembly.

President of Puducherry unit of BJP V Saminathan, party treasurer K G Shankar and educationist S Selvaganapathy were recently nominated to the assembly by the Union Home Ministry.

They were sworn in by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas.

Opposition AINRC legislators N S J Jayabal, Ashok Anand and S Sugumaran greeted the newly members.

Thre are 30 elected members in the assembly.