CHENNAI: DMK working president M K Stalin underwent cataract surgery in his left eye at a private hospital on Monday. The surgery forced him to skip the ongoing Assembly session.

According to a source, Stalin (64) was having trouble in his left eye for the past three days. When went for check up, he was diagnosed with cataract. Following this, he was admitted to a private hospital around 9.15 am and the surgery was performed. He was discharged around 11.30 am after the surgery.

Stalin underwent cataract surgery in the right eye six months ago. He is not expected to attend the ongoing Assembly for a few more days.